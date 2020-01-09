Jolley, Marie C.

(nee Kloeppel) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Jan. 6, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving wife of the late William C. Jolley, Sr. for 57 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of William C. Jolley, Jr. (Barbara), the late J. Patrick Jolley, Susan M. Kisling (the late Michael). Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.

Marie received a Bachelor's degree in English from Webster University (then College) and taught several classes at Nerinx Hall until her marriage in 1949. She returned to teaching part-time in the 1960s until retiring in 1973. Marie was devout in her Catholic faith and dedicated to her family and friendships. She enjoyed keeping up with current events, particularly politics, caring for her garden, and nurturing the backyard wildlife on Elm Avenue in Glendale. Marie was a skilled seamstress and a family resource for all questions related to the English language.

Marie was happy in her residence at St. Agnes Home in Kirkwood, MO and services will be held there (10341 Manchester Rd 63122).

Services: Visitation Saturday, Jan. 11 beginning at 9:30 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. No flowers, please. If desired, consider a donation to Nerinx Hall or St. Agnes Home.