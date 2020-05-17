Marie "Margie" Capps
Capps, Marie "Margie" (nee Rosenthal), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Capps; devoted mother of Jim (Christie) Capps, Dan (Pam) Capps, John (Kerry) Capps, Ed (Vicki) Capps, Terrie (John) Reardon and Jane (David) Boyd; adoring grandmother of Jill, Lara, Rob and Kevin (Laura) Capps, Michael, Brian and Teresa Reardon and Nick and Anna Grace Boyd; dearest cousin of Susie Ratchford; dear aunt, and friend of many. A special thanks to all the dedicated caregivers, nurses and doctors who cared for Margie in her final months. Services: Private services and interment are being scheduled by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or a charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
