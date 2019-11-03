Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Christine Eveker. View Sign Service Information Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home 1941 Hwy 63 Jefferson City , MO 65109 (573)-893-5251 Send Flowers Obituary

Eveker, Marie Christine

64, of Ashland, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday, October 25, 2019, at home. Born March 31, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Robert Elmer and June (nee Kinnison) Eveker. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Henry ''Hank'' Taylor; stepson, Geoffrey Taylor; her siblings, Charles (Ann) Eveker, Nancy (Robert) Ray, Donald (Janice) Eveker and James (Susan) Eveker; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A friend to many.

Marie was a graduate of Bishop DuBourg High School, Barnes-Jewish Hospital School of Nursing, and received a B.S. in nursing from the University of MO-Columbia. After graduation, she served at a rural clinic in Kentucky and worked as a staff nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the University of Missouri Hospital. In later years, she performed health screenings for the Boone County Health Dept. Recently, she was a member of local emergency response teams.

She enjoyed sewing, fiber arts and pottery. She had a love of working in and enjoying the outdoors, and a passion for music and dance, founding two area dance groups. A kind and generous soul who always looked for the good in people, Marie will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A private service will be held at a later date.



Eveker, Marie Christine64, of Ashland, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday, October 25, 2019, at home. Born March 31, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Robert Elmer and June (nee Kinnison) Eveker. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Henry ''Hank'' Taylor; stepson, Geoffrey Taylor; her siblings, Charles (Ann) Eveker, Nancy (Robert) Ray, Donald (Janice) Eveker and James (Susan) Eveker; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A friend to many.Marie was a graduate of Bishop DuBourg High School, Barnes-Jewish Hospital School of Nursing, and received a B.S. in nursing from the University of MO-Columbia. After graduation, she served at a rural clinic in Kentucky and worked as a staff nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the University of Missouri Hospital. In later years, she performed health screenings for the Boone County Health Dept. Recently, she was a member of local emergency response teams.She enjoyed sewing, fiber arts and pottery. She had a love of working in and enjoying the outdoors, and a passion for music and dance, founding two area dance groups. A kind and generous soul who always looked for the good in people, Marie will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.A private service will be held at a later date. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close