Passed away on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Michael Montgomery; her loving son, Clarkson "Chip" Bates and his spouse, Jodie; her three stepchildren, Andrew "Drew", Ashley and Laura Montgomery and four grandchildren, August, Jay, Bradford and Clarkson Bates. She was predeceased by her son, Charles "Derick" Bates, her brother, Charles Clarkson and her parents, Loraine and George Clarkson. She was the great-granddaughter of Charles Stockstrom, inventor of the Magic Chef Stove.

Mimi graduated from Mary Institute in St. Louis and attended Finch College in Manhattan. She had a gift for decorating and as an adult turned that talent into a successful interior design business. She also had a passion for animals and dearly loved her numerous companion dogs.

During the summer, she enjoyed spending time at her family's country home in St. Alban's, Missouri as well as her husband's family farm in Cherry Valley, New York near Cooperstown. During the winter months she and her husband loved staying at their Grand Bahamas condo.

Tennis was a favorite activity of hers and she shared that love with her husband Michael. In later years she and Michael became avid bridge players and they enjoyed making many new friendships through that hobby. Mimi was instrumental in the development of the unboard game 'Bagit.'

She was a member of St. Louis Country Club, Palm Beach Bath and Tennis Club and the Cooperstown Country Club.

Mimi was known for being thoughtful, caring and kind, always remembering special occasions of those close to her and being a sympathetic and supportive relative and friend during times of need. She will be dearly missed.

Services: Private family services. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110 or hsmo.org.

