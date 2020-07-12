Montgomery, Marie "Mimi" Clarkson

Passed away on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Michael Montgomery; her loving son, Clarkson "Chip" Bates and his spouse, Jodie; her three stepchildren, Andrew "Drew", Ashley and Laura Montgomery and four grandchildren, August, Jay, Bradford and Clarkson Bates. She was predeceased by her son, Charles "Derick" Bates, her brother, Charles Clarkson and her parents, Loraine and George Clarkson. She was the great-granddaughter of Charles Stockstrom, inventor of the Magic Chef Stove.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd. on Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. For those attending, masks and social distancing required. Memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110 or hsmo.org.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL