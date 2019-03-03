Komyati, Marie Claude Moreau Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward J. Komyati her husband of 71 years, much loved mother of Dr. Stephen E. (Dianne) Komyati and Caroline M.C. (Harold) Bean, loving granmamie of Claire M.C. Komyati, Alexander H. Bean, Ariane M.L. Komyati; beloved daughter of the late Jean Marie Claude and Genevieve Moreau of Nancy, France; and dear sister of Dr. M. Catherine Moreau, the late Michelle Destrez (the late Jacques) and the late Danielle (Christian) Lung; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend. Services: There will be a Funeral Mass at Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, MO 63117 on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 10.30 a.m. followed by a reception celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the James S. Mc Donnell USO. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.kriegshausermortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019