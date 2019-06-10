Deken, Sister Marie De Montfort CSJ Of Nazareth Living Center on Tues., June 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of late Alphonse Anthony and Adelheide Deken (nee Fleischmann); dear sister of Mary Lou Deken and Anita Milner; aunt, great aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ. Services: Visitation at Nazareth Living Center on Tues., June 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Jo seph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. FEY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 10, 2019