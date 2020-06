Degenhardt, Marie

(nee) Schuster, joined her beloved late husband, Clem Degenhardt, Friday, June 12, 2020. She is survived by her son Ken (Vickie), daughter Jan (Rich Streicher), grandchildren Matt, Kyle, Miranda, and bff Sid.

Services: No memorial at this time. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society.