St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Hobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. Hobson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie E. Hobson Obituary
Hobson, Marie E. (nee Schuh), entered into rest Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Bots Hobson; loving mother of Harold Jr. and George Hobson, Marie (Gary) Shields and Joyce (Paul) Schrader; cherished grandmother; great-grandmother; greatgreat-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday, May 7 from 9 a.m. until the time of service 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now