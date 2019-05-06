|
|
Hobson, Marie E. (nee Schuh), entered into rest Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Bots Hobson; loving mother of Harold Jr. and George Hobson, Marie (Gary) Shields and Joyce (Paul) Schrader; cherished grandmother; great-grandmother; greatgreat-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday, May 7 from 9 a.m. until the time of service 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 6, 2019