Eschbacher, Marie Fernande

On Sunday, December 22, 2019.Beloved wife of the late Joseph Leonard Eschbacher; loving mother of Joseph (Julia), Mary Alice (Jay, deceased) Justice, Mike (Tami), Jean (Jim) Merin, Thomas F. (deceased), Donald, Stephen (Christine), & Catherine (Bob) Kortkamp; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Joseph (Andrea), Sarah (Adam), Patrick (Jenny), Anne (John), Emily L. (Morgan), Laura (Fabi), Liam, Emily M. (Greg), Daniel, Amy, Audrey, Andrew, Angela, David, Brian (Abbey), Allison, & Matthew; great-grandmother of Sadie, Simon, Mason, Maggie, Jackson, Greta, Eleanor, Bronwen, Myron, Emil, Henry, Nathan, Grace, Brayden, & Hunter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred S. and Virginia C. Joshu, her sisters Virginia Stempfel and Alice Markovic, & sister-in-law Mernie Joshu. She is survived by her brother Fred Joshu & brother-in-law Vic Markovic. Was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, & friend. She was a devoted Catholic, loved murder mysteries & old movies, enjoyed dominos, handbell choir, Cardinal baseball, and spending lots of time with her family.

Services: Visitation Friday, December 27, 9 am until time of Funeral Mass 10am at Sacred Heart Church, 751 N. Jefferson , Florissant. Entombment Sacred Heart Cemetery. A service of Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary, Florissant. Online Guest Book @ www.buchholzmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The St. Agnes Home (Kirkwood, MO).