Sister Marie Frances Wiederholt C.PP.S.
Wiederholt, Sister Marie Frances (AKA: Mary Gerald) C.PP.S.

Friday, September 11, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Valentine and Mary (Bliley) Wiederholt. She is preceded in death by her brothers Gerald, Ray, Alphonse, Donald, Marvin, and Vincent Wiederholt; and by her sisters Rosalie, Lucille, and Dorothy Wiederholt. She is survived by her brothers Rev. Clarence Wiederholt and Robert (Nina) Wiederholt; and by many nieces, nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ.

Services: A private Funeral Mass will be held in O'Fallon. Burial will take place in Conception, MO. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, O'Fallon, MO 63366.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
