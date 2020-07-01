Stoltze, Marie I. "Momo"

(nee Moritz) 8-29-30 to 6-29-20. Marie was the loving daughter of Albert and Ida Moritz, and baby sister to beloved brother Carl (Betty) Moritz. Marie married her one and only Charlie (2004) in 1953, and together they lovingly raised children Janet (Keith) Johnston, Charlie (Kelly) and Linda (Paul) Chambless.

Marie was a hard and tireless worker and was proud of her many years as Payroll Supervisor at Kellwood Company. Her life was lived in service to God and others, first and foremost to her family. She was an adored grandmother "Momo" to Jessica (Eric) Wolbert, Stephanie (Ahren) Jetensky, Kristin (Kevin) Rapp, Ellen (Ben) Gathard, Charlie Stoltze, Ben and Mitch Chambless and delighted in her 10 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Noah, Adam, Jacob, Oliver, Cora, George, Richard, Mason and Max. In every aspect of her life, Marie gave to others. She was a lifelong church volunteer, a 10-year Oasis Tutor and spent decades as a Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary member, where she served in every role, including president. She was very happy in her last 10 years, living in the Friendship Village-Sunset Hills community, where again she served in many volunteer capacities and made many new friends. She will be greatly missed and always remembered as a loving, cheerful and giving aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, July 2, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, from 9 a.m. until the Funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital or Salvation Army.