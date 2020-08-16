1/1
Marie Klein
Klein, Marie

(nee Hicks) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Klein. Dear mother of Dr. Catherine (Dr. James) Crabtree and Karen (John) Mallender. Dear grandmother of Mary Clare (Matt) Johnsen, Anne Crabtree, and Phillip (Victoria) Mallender. Dear great-grandmother of Brigid Johnsen. Dear "RE" to Daniel and Dillon Waxman. Dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Services will be private. However, you may view the Funeral Mass via live stream in one of two ways on Wednesday, August 19, 10:00 a.m. - Go to the parish website: www.stclementcatholicchurch.org. Scroll down a bit and you will see a big link that says LIVE STREAM MASS. This will take you to our Facebook page with the Mass, OR go directly to our Facebook page: facebook.com/stclement63131/ Scroll down until you find the Mass you wish to watch. You do not need a facebook account to live-stream or view a prior recording. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clement Little Church or St. Agnes Home. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
