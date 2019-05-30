|
|
Mudd, Marie Louise (nee Gildehaus) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Robert D. Mudd; loving mother of John (Cheryl), Marie, Louise (Glenn) Block Weidler, Robert (Karen), Joseph (Jacqueline), Thomas (K. Jo) and Ann (Matthew) Salamon; cherished grandmother of Tim, Michael, Christina (Paul), Lauren (Brett), Erin (Taylor), John, Jared (Leslie), Dan, David (Jessie), Aaron, Bobby (Jenny), Katie (Greg), David, Mara (Scott), Samuel, Rachel (Anthony), Katharine, Tom (Kialy), David (Elizabeth), Jack, Daniel, Grace, Matthew, Faith, Joseph, Dominic and Lucy; great-grandmother of Liam, Henry, Tommy, Benjamin, Aubrei, Evie, Rose, Annie, Mia, Cecelia, Madeline, Haddie, Kate and Greta; our sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. A special thank you to April, Linda and Marie's niece, Sam, for their kind and loving care. Services: Visitation at Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis Rd.) Saturday, June 1, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 12:00 Noon. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to L'Arche St. Louis, 2934 Marshall Ave., Maplewood, MO 63143. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 30, 2019