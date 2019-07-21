St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Shantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie M. Shantz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie M. Shantz Obituary
Shantz, Marie M. (nee Vancely) Passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bud Shantz; loving mother of Carol (Eric Ault) Roedder and Lloyd (Linda) Shantz; dearest grandmother of Chris, Andy, Leah, and Eben; dear great-grandmother of Elise, Mason, Anna, Linden, Brennan, Masie, and Bryn; dear aunt and friend. She will be remembered as thoughtful, caring and loving by her family and friends. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, July 24, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran Women's Auxilary Benefactor's Fund.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now