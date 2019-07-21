|
Shantz, Marie M. (nee Vancely) Passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bud Shantz; loving mother of Carol (Eric Ault) Roedder and Lloyd (Linda) Shantz; dearest grandmother of Chris, Andy, Leah, and Eben; dear great-grandmother of Elise, Mason, Anna, Linden, Brennan, Masie, and Bryn; dear aunt and friend. She will be remembered as thoughtful, caring and loving by her family and friends. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, July 24, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran Women's Auxilary Benefactor's Fund.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019