Moore, Marie (nee Sokolic) 92, passed Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Dearest mother of Kathleen (Carl) Eisterhold, Sharon (Jake) Moore and the late dear Terrie. Preceded in death by parents, Katarina and Josip Sokolic, and brother John. Dear cousin, Godmother, and special friend to many. Member of Croatian Fraternal Union, St. Louis Lodge #50 and McKinley Goldbugs. Please no flowers - memorial donations appreciated to Ronald McDonald House Charities, St. Joseph Croation Church or St. Mark Church. Services: Memorial visitation on Thursday, February 28, 2019, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Hoffmeister South County, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis with Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Church, 4200 Ripa Avenue, St. Louis. Private burial.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019