Murphy, Marie

(nee Hoberg), on Wed. Jan. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Murphy; loving mother of Patrice Arant (Dwight) and the late Karen Becker (Robert surviving); adored Granny Ree to Tina Hanneman (Kenin), Kristen Arant (Kweku Owusu) and Erin Terry (Justin); dearest great-grandmother of Megan and Adam Gray, Haley Hanneman, Kwame Owusu and Elias Terry; dear sister of the late Albert Hoberg (Velma) and Richard Hoberg (Louise surviving); dear aunt and friend. With appreciation to Kathy Bechtel for her devotion to Marie. A loving, generous, talented and funny lady, Marie brightened the lives of all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation are appreciated.

Services: Memorial visitation Sunday (1/19/2020) from 1 p.m. to the time of memorial service at 2 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129).