Jaeger, Marie T.
(nee Hoff) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, suddenly on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife for over 60 years to Arthur "Art" Jaeger; proud mother to Nancy (John) Quicke, Diane (Doug) Crawford, Matt (Christy) Jaeger, Linda (Mike) Hoffey and Jim (Suzanne) Jaeger. Loving grandma of Scott, Megan, Clayton, Nathan, Emily, Kelly, Mitch, Sarah, Calvin, Ellie, Chloe, Tyler, Michael, Lucas, Grant and Savannah; great-grandma of Mason, Connor and Helen; survived by her sister Florence Knes and brother, Jim (Linda) Hoff; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Marie was a devoted, faithful woman. She served as parish secretary at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, volunteered at Missouri Botanical Garden, and was an avid bridge player.
Marie was a friend to many. She had the ability to make everyone feel special. Marie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Tuesday, January 28 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020