St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Jaeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie T. Jaeger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie T. Jaeger Obituary

Jaeger, Marie T.

(nee Hoff) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, suddenly on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife for over 60 years to Arthur "Art" Jaeger; proud mother to Nancy (John) Quicke, Diane (Doug) Crawford, Matt (Christy) Jaeger, Linda (Mike) Hoffey and Jim (Suzanne) Jaeger. Loving grandma of Scott, Megan, Clayton, Nathan, Emily, Kelly, Mitch, Sarah, Calvin, Ellie, Chloe, Tyler, Michael, Lucas, Grant and Savannah; great-grandma of Mason, Connor and Helen; survived by her sister Florence Knes and brother, Jim (Linda) Hoff; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Marie was a devoted, faithful woman. She served as parish secretary at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, volunteered at Missouri Botanical Garden, and was an avid bridge player.

Marie was a friend to many. She had the ability to make everyone feel special. Marie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Tuesday, January 28 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now