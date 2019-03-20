St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Lyons, Marie Teresa (nee Boehmer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late John P. Lyons Sr.; loving mother of Patrick G. (Lynn) Lyons Sr., Kathleen (Tim) O'Bryan, John Jack (Becky) Lyons Jr. and the late Dan and Stephen (Debbie) Lyons; dear grandmother of Dr. Patrick G. (Dr. Maureen) Lyons Jr., Tracy and John A. Lyons, Kelsey and Erin O'Bryan; dear great-grandmother of Jane and Clark. Services: Visitation at Assumption Catholic Church (4725 Mattis Rd.) on Thursday, March 21, 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
