Lyons, Marie Teresa (nee Boehmer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late John P. Lyons Sr.; loving mother of Patrick G. (Lynn) Lyons Sr., Kathleen (Tim) O'Bryan, John Jack (Becky) Lyons Jr. and the late Dan and Stephen (Debbie) Lyons; dear grandmother of Dr. Patrick G. (Dr. Maureen) Lyons Jr., Tracy and John A. Lyons, Kelsey and Erin O'Bryan; dear great-grandmother of Jane and Clark. Services: Visitation at Assumption Catholic Church (4725 Mattis Rd.) on Thursday, March 21, 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019