von Gontard, Marie

Marie Williams von Gontard

(12/20/1926-08/19/2020), known as "Mamie," passed after a glorious life, spending 69 years at the side of her beloved husband, Adalbert (Adie) von Gontard, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her brother whom she adored, Eugene F. Williams, Jr., of St. Louis, MO.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Mamie was a lover of the outdoors and an elegant hostess, especially in her homes in Greenwich, CT and Watch Hill, RI. She was the guiding light of her husband, Adie, and their three children: Adalbert von Gontard, III (Beatrice Busch of Front Royal, VA), Eugenie Daniel (J.B. of Truscott, TX) and Victoria Skouras (Spyros Jr. of Greenwich, CT).

Upon her marriage to Adie, the couple moved to New York where she worked for Father James Keller, M.M. and The Christophers. The couple later settled in Greenwich, CT. Mamie was a superb athlete, excelling at golf, tennis, skiing, and shooting (including winning the skeet championship at the Round Hill Club eleven times!). She was a lifelong equestrian and experienced foxhunter. She particularly loved riding with the cowboys on her family's ranch, The Pitchfork Land and Cattle Company, in Guthrie, TX. Mamie's infectious smile and her passion for entertaining, gardening, fancy hats and sporty cars were reflections of her love of life, family and friends, and her sophisticated style.

She will be missed by her family, including her loving sister Georgie W. Lewis (of Gulfstream, FL), her grandchildren: Andrew (Alma), Alex, Peter, and Adie IV, von Gontard, Colton (Allie Rae) and Becky Lee Daniel, Spyros III (Hope), Marina (Christopher Costaras),and Sophia Skouras and her eight great grandchildren: Andrew, Aiden, and Alice Beatrice von Gontard, Augustus and Chisholm Daniel, and Elizabeth Victoria, Francis Jane, and Spyros Solon IV, Skouras.

Mamie remained friends to the end with her classmates from Foxcroft School, Columbia University, and Parson's School of Design.

Services: A private, family service was held at River Bend Cemetery in Westerly, RI. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly was in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation(s) to The Westerly Hospital, (25 Wells Street, Westerly, RI, 02891), Greenwich Hospital, (5 Perryridge Road, Greenwich, CT, 06830), Watch Hill Conservancy, (One Bay Street, Watch Hill, RI, 02891), and Foxcroft School (22407 Foxhound Lane, Middleburg, VA, 20117) in Mamie's memory.