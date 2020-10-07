Zeiser, Marie Adele

(nee Faccaro), baptized in the hope of Christs Resurrection, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 92. Devoted wife of the late Jerry Zeiser for 58 years; loving mother of John (Jeanne) Zeiser, James Zeiser, Lynne (the late Michael) Russo, Paul (Karen) Zeiser, Carol (Scott) Yanker, David (Cynthia) Zeiser, Susan (Victor) Gillespie, Jean (Craig) Egart and the late Mary (surviving Scott) Noel; loving grandmother of 20, great-grandmother of 18.

Adele grew up in St. Louis and was born to Italian Immigrants and found much joy in speed skating, music, dancing, golf, tennis, and many happy times with her family. She lived her life to the fullest.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, October 8, 4-8 p.m., then taken to Assumption Catholic Church on Friday, for visitation at 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Redemptoristine Nuns (200 Liguori Dr. in Liguori, MO 63057-9999) appreciated.