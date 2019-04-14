Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marielen Parrish. View Sign

Parrish, Marielen beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed from this Earth on April 6, 2019. In her final hours, she was surrounded by her children and loved ones. She was born July 3, 1940 at her parents St. Louis home. She is survived by her brother Jim Stroup, her sister Barbara Ann Peer as well as her 5 children; Therese Schmitz, Michael Parrish, Mark Parrish, Malcom Parrish and Cathy Dera. She has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Services start at noon on the 27th of April at First Free Church, located at 1375 Carman Rd., Ballwin, MO 63021, in the Chapel on the east side of the building on the corner of Dietrich and Carmen Rd.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019

