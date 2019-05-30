Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilee Lois Sams. View Sign Service Information Fuller Cremation Center 5325 Jaeger Road Naples , FL 34109 (239)-592-1611 Send Flowers Obituary

Sams, Marilee Lois (Nee Kratz) passed away quietly on May 23rd at Avow Hospice House surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in St. Louis County, MO on September 21, 1952 to George and Margaret Juenger Kratz. She is survived by her husband Phillip Sams, her daughter Rachel Bogdan and her fiance Ivan L Soto of Fort Lauderdale, FL, as well as a stepson Kelsie Sams of St. Louis, MO and stepdaughter Carole Sams Hoemeke of Atlanta, GA. Marilee and Phil are founding members of the Classics Country Club at Lely Resort where Marilee was club champion twice and senior club champion once. She was also club champion at the Country Club at the Legends in St. Louis County where the Sams' were also founding members. She registered four holes in one along with several other close ones. She also loved backwater fishing in the Ten Thousand Islands and Cape Romano off Marco Island. Marilee graduated from Mehlville Sr. High School in St. Louis, MO and attended S.W. Missouri State University in Springfield, MO where she majored in music specializing in piano and flute. The Family would like to extend their appreciation to NCH, Physicians Regional Hospital, and Avow Hospice for their special care. Marilee will be cremated and committed to the sea by her close relatives. Special thanks to her loving daughter Rachel, and Marilee's cousins Margaret Washburn of Belle Vista, AR and Carole Wilson of Salt Lake City, UT, who cared for Marilee night and day for many weeks. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Naples in the fall and in St. Louis later in the summer. In lieu of flowers please send donations to her favorite charities, the and the Stray Rescue of St. Louis

