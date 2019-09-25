|
Banes, Marilyn A.
(nee Smith), Passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Beloved wife of nearly 63 years to Ralph E. Banes; loving mother of John (Vickie) Banes and Douglas (Christine) Banes; dearest grandmother of Nikki (Craig), Johnnie (Heather), Michael (Sara), Jonathan (Tina), Alexandra J., Nicholas (Heather) and Alexandra K. (Jerry); dear great-grandmother of Haley, Cameron, Emily, Zachary, Chad, Carter, Courtney, Kaylee, Mya, Ian, Charlie and Levi; dear sister of Ray Smith; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, September 28, 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019