Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Marilyn A. Banes

Marilyn A. Banes Obituary

Banes, Marilyn A.

(nee Smith), Passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Beloved wife of nearly 63 years to Ralph E. Banes; loving mother of John (Vickie) Banes and Douglas (Christine) Banes; dearest grandmother of Nikki (Craig), Johnnie (Heather), Michael (Sara), Jonathan (Tina), Alexandra J., Nicholas (Heather) and Alexandra K. (Jerry); dear great-grandmother of Haley, Cameron, Emily, Zachary, Chad, Carter, Courtney, Kaylee, Mya, Ian, Charlie and Levi; dear sister of Ray Smith; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, September 28, 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
