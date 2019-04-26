St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael The Archangel
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Berra, Marilyn A. (nee Wehner), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of William Bill Berra: loving mother of Richard (Debi) and the late Bill Berra; adoring grandmother of Matthew (Amy) Berra, Christine (Bryon) Liegel, Michael and Marc Berra; cherished great-grandmother of Jonathan, Gabrielle, Isabelle, Mia and Evelyn; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Michael The Archangel for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
