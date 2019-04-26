|
Berra, Marilyn A. (nee Wehner), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of William Bill Berra: loving mother of Richard (Debi) and the late Bill Berra; adoring grandmother of Matthew (Amy) Berra, Christine (Bryon) Liegel, Michael and Marc Berra; cherished great-grandmother of Jonathan, Gabrielle, Isabelle, Mia and Evelyn; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Michael The Archangel for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019