Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Marilyn A. Garavaglia Obituary
Garavaglia, Marilyn A. (nee Gummersbach), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John C. Garavaglia; loving Mom of Mark Garavaglia and Sharon (Tim) Spencer; cherished Grandma of Cole and Katelyn Gettner; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, July 15, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to de Greeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
