|
|
Garavaglia, Marilyn A. (nee Gummersbach), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John C. Garavaglia; loving Mom of Mark Garavaglia and Sharon (Tim) Spencer; cherished Grandma of Cole and Katelyn Gettner; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, July 15, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to de Greeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019