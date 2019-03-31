Meyers, Marilyn A. (nee Tegethoff), Saturday, March 30, 2019 Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Meyers; dear mother and mother-in-law of Anne (Jim) Orso, Joan (Andre) Naylor, Mary (Pat) Hughes, Diane (Dave) McCarthy and Peggy ( fiance' of Jim Gasich) Brewer; dear sister and sister-in-law of Joan (John) Geerling, dear grandmother of 17, great-grandmother of 21; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Procession from Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd., Florissant for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday. Memorials to , 4400 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63110 is appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019