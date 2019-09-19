Marilyn and Bernard Steffel

Service Information
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO
63117
(314)-863-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO 63117
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
243 W. Argonne
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Obituary
Steffel, Marilyn Alice and Bernard George

suddenly on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Cole County, MO. Beloved parents of Lizabeth (James) Jones, Bernard, Jr. (Lauren) Steffel, Barbara (David) Mulkey, John (Mimi) Steffel, Martin (Dana) Steffel and Marilyn Cox; adoring grandparents of 13; great-grandparents of 10 and dear friend of many.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, September 23, 10:00 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne, Kirkwood, MO 63122. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Rd. 63117 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennons Children's Hospital. Private interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Online condolences at www.ambrusterchapel.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
