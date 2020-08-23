White, Marilyn Ann

(nee Wilhelms), age 83, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a retired Registered Nurse and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Marilyn was the beloved wife of Richard "Dick" White for 60 years ; loving mother of Jeffrey A. (Thea) White, Keaven G. (Monica) White, Michael T. (Stasia) White and David J. (Robin) White; dear grandmother of Erik and Brittany White, Peyton and Cameron White, Cody, Taylor and Bryson White; Cara (Michael) Killam and Jace (Ashley) White; and great-grandmother of Emerson Killam; loving sister of Jayne Wilhelms and Alan Wilhelms.

Services: Friday, August 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Lane, Manchester: Visitation beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jesuit Refuge Service; https://www.jrsusa.org or a charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com