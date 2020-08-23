1/
Marilyn Ann White

White, Marilyn Ann

(nee Wilhelms), age 83, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a retired Registered Nurse and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Marilyn was the beloved wife of Richard "Dick" White for 60 years ; loving mother of Jeffrey A. (Thea) White, Keaven G. (Monica) White, Michael T. (Stasia) White and David J. (Robin) White; dear grandmother of Erik and Brittany White, Peyton and Cameron White, Cody, Taylor and Bryson White; Cara (Michael) Killam and Jace (Ashley) White; and great-grandmother of Emerson Killam; loving sister of Jayne Wilhelms and Alan Wilhelms.

Services: Friday, August 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Lane, Manchester: Visitation beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jesuit Refuge Service; https://www.jrsusa.org or a charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511











