Backlund, Marilyn

83, passed away on September 10, 2019 in Baytown, Texas. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 12, 1936 to the union of James W. Coppinger and Winona Coppinger.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 39 years, Walter Backlund. She is survived by 4 sons, Greg Backlund, Doug Backlund, Keith Backlund, and Brian Backlund; 5 grandchildren, Gil, Christy, Ashley, Grant, and Bridget; 3 great-grandchildren, Gage, Lily, and Rory; and her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Coppinger.

Marilyn was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved all animals and was an animal shelter volunteer. Her passion was rescuing and fostering stray or injured animals of all kinds. Marilyn's final heartfelt wish was that in lieu of funeral services or flowers contributions in her memory be made to www.friends4life.org