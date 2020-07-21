Schneider, Marilyn C.

Marilyn C. Schneider, age 85, was welcomed home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church. She was born December 31, 1934, to William E. Ogden and Pearl L. Ogden.

She was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Schneider for 60 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Denise Austin, Joe (Nancy Bell), Steve (Alison), Mark (Sue), Leslie (Roger) Byrd, Cathy (Ron) Cowan, Ray (Pam), and Amy (Brad) Bollinger. She was Grandma Marilyn to 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Services: A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar (St. Charles). A Mass celebrating Marilyn's life of love, laughter and adventure will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (St. Charles). Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charitable organization of donor's choice.