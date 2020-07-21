1/1
Marilyn C. Schneider
1934 - 2020
Schneider, Marilyn C.

Marilyn C. Schneider, age 85, was welcomed home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church. She was born December 31, 1934, to William E. Ogden and Pearl L. Ogden.

She was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Schneider for 60 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Denise Austin, Joe (Nancy Bell), Steve (Alison), Mark (Sue), Leslie (Roger) Byrd, Cathy (Ron) Cowan, Ray (Pam), and Amy (Brad) Bollinger. She was Grandma Marilyn to 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Services: A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar (St. Charles). A Mass celebrating Marilyn's life of love, laughter and adventure will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (St. Charles). Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charitable organization of donor's choice.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 21, 2020
Comfort Planter
Jennifer Enzolera
July 21, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
a loved one
