Stetson, Marilyn Claire (nee Allen) Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Stetson; loving mother of Christine (Stewart) Johnson, Katherine (David) Dawson and Carrie (Greg Abrams) Stetson; dearest grandmother of Logan (Jessica), Katie, Laura (Dan), Lexi, Maggie, Thomas, Blake and Evan; dear sister of Jane (Dwaine) Tabor and the late Raleigh Tuffy Allen; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, May 24, at 12 p.m. Mrs. Stetson was a former member of Terre du Lac Country Club and Friendship Village, Sunset Hills. Private Interment\ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Concord Trinity United Methodist Church. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019