Gerken, Marilyn age 70, passed away on June 20, 2019. Wife of 11 years to the late Gary G. Gerken; mother of Alicia (Michael) Cameron and Aaron (Vanessa) Mitchell; grandmother of Colin and Nathan Cameron and Lilly Mitchell; daughter of Virginia Medlock and the late Charles Medlock. Services: Visitation Tues., June 25, 10-11 at HUTCHENS Mortuary, followed by 11 a.m. service. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019