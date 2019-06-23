Marilyn Gerken (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Obituary
Gerken, Marilyn age 70, passed away on June 20, 2019. Wife of 11 years to the late Gary G. Gerken; mother of Alicia (Michael) Cameron and Aaron (Vanessa) Mitchell; grandmother of Colin and Nathan Cameron and Lilly Mitchell; daughter of Virginia Medlock and the late Charles Medlock. Services: Visitation Tues., June 25, 10-11 at HUTCHENS Mortuary, followed by 11 a.m. service. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
