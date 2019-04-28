Gordon, Marilyn (nee Mitchell) Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 84 on April 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Elizabeth (Rick) Crosby and Erik Thoren, dear wife of the late Allan Gordon, step-mother to Matt and Mark Gordon, cherished grandmother to Trevor and David Crosby, Isabelle, Hunter and Alani Gordon, ex-wife of Gunnar Thoren and friend to many. Marilyn was born in 1934 in Rolla, MO and grew up in Mexico, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Lena (McCandless) Mitchell and her brother Merle Mitchell. Marilyn enjoyed active participation in her children's and grandchildren's lives, gardening and taking care of her home. She was a dedicated volunteer for the St Louis Symphony and a member of The Monday Club. She graduated from Lindenwood College and had a long career in medical research with the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD and Washington University in St Louis. Services: Celebration of Life on May 9, 4-8pm at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the St Louis Symphony appreciated. Family and friends can share stories, photos and condolences at www.stlcremate.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019