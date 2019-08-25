Passed away peacefully August 21, 2019. Marilyn was the beloved wife of Joseph Himmelberg; loving mother of Jeannie (Jay) Phillips, Jackie (Jim) Brenne, and Joanie (Scott) Hayes; dear grandmother of Abbey, Alex, Alyssa, Benjamin, Rachel, Emily and Matt. Sister to Carol (Dave) Iliff and Mary (Poogie) Skaggs; sister-in-law to Leo (Joanie) Himmelberg; dear aunt and friend to many.
Services: Visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral at 11:30 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1408 S. 10th St, St. Louis, MO 63104. Memorials may be sent to St. Vincent DePaul Church or Kairos Outside Prison Ministry of Eastern MO c//o Connie Prendergast, 38 Shadow Creek, St. Peters, MO 63376.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019