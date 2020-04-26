McGinnis, Marilyn J. (nee Richards), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Saturday, April 18, 2020 Beloved wife of the late John McGinnis; loving mother of Patricia (Ken) Mueller, Robyn (John) German, Michael (Karen) McGinnis, Tim (Lisa) McGinnis, dearest grandmother of Danny Mueller, Bret Mueller, Jennifer Lancaster, Katie Mueller, Morgan McGinnis, Patrick McGinnis, Jonathan Brown, Payton McGinnis, Keegan McGinnis and Kelsey McGinnis; dear great-grandmother, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, May 5, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.