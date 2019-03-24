Schlarman, Marilyn J. 77, formerly of St. Peters, MO, born March 17, 1942 in Florala, AL died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East after a brief respiratory illness. She was a retired secretary from Boeing in St. Louis, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Mildred, nee Hanschmidt, Schlarman. She is survived by a brother, George (Annie) Schlarman of St. Peters, MO; a sister, Joan (Ken) Sandheinrich of St. Libory, IL; four nieces and one nephew, Janine (Terry) Hohm, Christine (John) Loveless, Jackie Nothstine, Lauren Sandheinrich, Kyle (Jordan) Sandheinrich; two great-nieces and two great-nephews, Jamie (Ryan) Brazier, Nandy Nothstine, Justin and Austin Hohm. Memorials in memory of Marilyn, may be made to any charity of donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Services: There will be no visitation. There will be private services.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019