Marilyn Jane Bazzle
Bazzle, Marilyn Jane

(nee Swain), Friday, July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William O. Bazzle; loving mother of Linda (Michael) Koch, Carol (John) Grady, Patricia (Michael) Intravia, Michael (Barbara) Bazzle, Robert (Lori) Bazzle and Colleen (Kevin) Craig; dear grandmother, great-grand-mother, great-great grandmother to more than 70+, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. She will live in our hearts forever.

Services: Visitation Thursday,

Sept. 17, 6-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann). 10 a.m. Mass Friday, Sept. 18, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, New Melle, MO. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. colliersfuneralhome.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
