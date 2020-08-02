Bazzle, Marilyn Jane

(nee Swain), Friday, July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William O. Bazzle; loving mother of Linda (Michael) Koch, Carol (John) Grady, Patricia (Michael) Intravia, Michael (Barbara) Bazzle, Robert (Lori) Bazzle and Colleen (Kevin) Craig; dear grandmother, great-grand-mother, great-great grandmother to more than 70+, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. She will live in our hearts forever.

Services: Visitation Thursday,

Sept. 17, 6-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann). 10 a.m. Mass Friday, Sept. 18, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, New Melle, MO. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. colliersfuneralhome.com