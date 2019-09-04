Montibeller, Marilyn Jean

Marilyn Montibeller-Geiler passed away on August 29, 2019 after a nearly 12 year battle with breast cancer.

She is survived by beloved husband, DJ Geiler, children Megan (David), Katie (Stephen), Ali (Justin), Darrion, and Nathan (Emily), brother Steven, sister Marcia, two grandchildren, niece and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robin and Maxine Morgan.

Services: Celebration of Life: Occasions Event Space at 9451 Gentry Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63125 on 9/4/19 from 4pm - 8pm.