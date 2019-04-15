Johnson, Marilyn (nee Clark) Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gardner Johnson. Loving mother of Kim Johnson. Dear sister of Bennett Clark. Our dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Marilyn was very active with PEO, a philanthropic organization promoting women's education. Memorials may be sent to: PEO Program for Continuing Education donations.peointernational.org. Services: A graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks Wednesday, April 17, at 1:15 p.m. Please meet at the Cemetery Office.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019