Young, Marilyn Joy (nee Von Gruben), passed away, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland J. Bud Young, Jr. Dear mother of Gregory and Grant (Sibyl) Young; grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Daniel, John, Timothy, Aaron (Sarah), Emily and Sarah Young; great-grandmother of Ryan. Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Marilyn was born in Grover, MO and was a long-time business owner in Valley Park. Together with her husband, Bud, they operated Young's Dairy Mart, Restaurant and Catering. She will be missed by all who knew her! Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019