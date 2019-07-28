St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Marilyn Joy Young Obituary
Young, Marilyn Joy (nee Von Gruben), passed away, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland J. Bud Young, Jr. Dear mother of Gregory and Grant (Sibyl) Young; grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Daniel, John, Timothy, Aaron (Sarah), Emily and Sarah Young; great-grandmother of Ryan. Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Marilyn was born in Grover, MO and was a long-time business owner in Valley Park. Together with her husband, Bud, they operated Young's Dairy Mart, Restaurant and Catering. She will be missed by all who knew her! Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
