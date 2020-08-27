Hopkins, Marilyn L. McLean

82, passed away peacefully in Seattle with her family by her side on August 10, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO on June 15, 1938 to parents Dr. Royal C. and Marguerite McLean, Marilyn and her sister Meredith were raised primarily in the St. Louis area. She spent her junior year of high school in Long Beach, California and cherished memories of those days throughout her life. She graduated from Kirkwood (MO) High School in 1955.

Marilyn attended Texas Christian University and received both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Psychology. She later joined the Seattle School District as a psychologist and worked primarily in student assessment at elementary schools.

It was at the Washington Athletic Club that she met Jim Hopkins; they were married July 22, 1967. Marilyn turned her considerable talents to raising their two sons Randall and Jordan through their formative years, first in Walla Walla, WA and then when they returned to Seattle in 1988. Individual and group study of the Bible was a hallmark of her entire life, and she was an active member of University Presbyterian Church.

One of her many gifts was playing the piano well into her 70's, and she generously shared that gift with so many. Another was her ability to effortlessly make everyone around her comfortable; she always knew exactly what to say. Her greatest love was for her family, and she was quick to find ways to connect across generations and experiences. While never the first in line to try new things, she bravely learned how to ski and whitewater raft at middle age to enjoy more family time. Over the past twenty years, she enjoyed traveling throughout North America doing genealogical research on her relatives and Jim's. She enjoyed being a member of the Women's University Club and entertaining friends and family there at every opportunity.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband, sister, two sons, nieces and nephews, and five beloved grandchildren, who will miss her dearly and who will do their best to carry forward her empathy, thoughtfulness, deference, and sly humor.

Marilyn's family would like to thank all those who assisted in caring for Marilyn in her later years. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at University Presbyterian Church in Seattle. Remembrances of Marilyn may be made to the University Presbyterian Church Music Ministry, 4540 15th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98105.