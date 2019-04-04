Marilyn Louise Gruettemeyer

Gruettemeyer, Marilyn Louise fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Arthur Paul Gruettemeyer; loving mother of Craig R. Hipp and wife Elizabeth, David R. Hip; dear stepmother of Mark A. Gruettemeyer and wife Karen, Timothy P. Gruettemeyer and wife Stacy; cherished grandmother of Taylor C., and Madison E. Hipp, Wyatt, Faith, and Max Gruettemeyer; dear sister of Margie Newsom; aunt, cousin and friend to many. Marilyn retired from I.B.E.W. local 1455 after 43 years of faithful service to Ameren UE. Services: A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gianna Catholic Church, 450 East Hwy N, Wentzville. Memorial donations are preferred to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
