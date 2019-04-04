Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Louise Gruettemeyer. View Sign

Gruettemeyer, Marilyn Louise fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Arthur Paul Gruettemeyer; loving mother of Craig R. Hipp and wife Elizabeth, David R. Hip; dear stepmother of Mark A. Gruettemeyer and wife Karen, Timothy P. Gruettemeyer and wife Stacy; cherished grandmother of Taylor C., and Madison E. Hipp, Wyatt, Faith, and Max Gruettemeyer; dear sister of Margie Newsom; aunt, cousin and friend to many. Marilyn retired from I.B.E.W. local 1455 after 43 years of faithful service to Ameren UE. Services: A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gianna Catholic Church, 450 East Hwy N, Wentzville. Memorial donations are preferred to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.

St. Charles , MO 63304

