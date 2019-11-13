St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Marilyn M. Sandweg

Marilyn M. Sandweg Obituary

Sandweg, Marilyn M.

(nee McDermott) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome J. "Jerry" Sandweg; dear mother of Mark (Sandy), Jim (Jody), Lore, Chris (Connie), Dan (Stacey) and the late Brian and Eileen Sandweg; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, November 16, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of Heather Heights Garden Club and St. Louis Watercolor Society. Masses preferred or contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
