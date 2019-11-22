St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
68 Sherman Ave
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Meier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Meier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Meier Obituary

Meier, Marilyn L.

(nee Layton) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Nov. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clete Meier; dear mother of Geremiah (Dawn) Meier, Diana (Frank) Tumminia, Cindy (Georges) Teissier, Marcy (Bob) Ginger, Angi (Tom) Hughes, Greg (Donna) Meier, Becky Meier (Tom Kramer) and special family member Mandy Muskrat; dear grandmother of 18, great-grandmother of 20; dear sister of the late Edmond Jr., Allen and John Layton; dear sister-in-law of Carolyn Layton and Dolores Layton; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 68 Sherman Ave., St. Louis, Sat., Nov. 23, 2019, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition of St. Louis or the appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now