Meier, Marilyn L.
(nee Layton) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Nov. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clete Meier; dear mother of Geremiah (Dawn) Meier, Diana (Frank) Tumminia, Cindy (Georges) Teissier, Marcy (Bob) Ginger, Angi (Tom) Hughes, Greg (Donna) Meier, Becky Meier (Tom Kramer) and special family member Mandy Muskrat; dear grandmother of 18, great-grandmother of 20; dear sister of the late Edmond Jr., Allen and John Layton; dear sister-in-law of Carolyn Layton and Dolores Layton; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 68 Sherman Ave., St. Louis, Sat., Nov. 23, 2019, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition of St. Louis or the appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019