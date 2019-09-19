Milburn, Marilyn
(nee Smoot) 8/16/1933 - 9/16/2019 Beloved mother of Stephen (Deborah) Milburn, John D. Milburn, Jennifer (Jim) Kierns & Maggie (Homer) Sedighi, sister of Marcille Vinyard, sister-in-law of Wilma Nowell, dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin & friend.
Services: Visitation from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, MO and after 9:00 AM Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in St. Clair, MO with funeral service at 10:00 AM. Burial at 1:00 PM at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, St. Louis, MO. Memorials to 1st Baptist Church Nursery Fund, St. Clair, MO.