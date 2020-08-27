Jobe, Marilyn Patricia

(nee Solt), passed away, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of 51 years of Glenn Jobe; loving mother of Juliane (Patrick) Naeger and Jared (Jenni) Jobe; dear grandmother of Jack and Kaitlin Naeger; sister of Roger (Denise) Solt; sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Friday at 9:00 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday 4 until 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.