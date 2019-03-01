Marilyn R. Hockett

Hockett, Marilyn R. (nee Strebler), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Feb. 27, 2019. Dear wife of the late Ted Hockett; dear daughter of the late Irma and Ollie Strebler; dear sister of Shirley (the late Bill) Tulley; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Mass will be held Sat., Mar. 2 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 S. Brentwood Blvd. at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
