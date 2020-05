Marilyn and I shared 2 wonderful grandsons. She always looked like she stepped out of a fashion magazine with her huge brown eyes and sparkling smile. Even though we did not see each other much seeing as we live on the East Coast, I considered her a special friend and will miss her greatly. Top and I send our heartfelt sympathy to her 4 boys, her siblings as well as the rest of her family that she treasured.

Fo Logan

