Smolinski, O.S.F., Sister Marilyn fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Anna Smolinski. Services: Visitation Thursday May 30th, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. in the Lally Room, Mother of Perpetual Help Residence, 7601 Watson Rod., Shrewsbury, followed by funeral Mass at 5 p.m. Graveside Service Friday, May 31st at 9 a.m. in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help appreciated. A STYGAR FLORISSANT Chapel Service. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019
